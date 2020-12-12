Patterson matches record as No. 24 Buffalo beats Akron 56-7

Patterson scored two touchdowns before halftime, bringing his season totals to 1,025 yards and 18 scoring runs for the Bulls (5-0).

AMHERST, N.Y. — Jaret Patterson ran for 105 yards and matched a major-college football record by reaching 1,000 yards for the season in five games as No. 24 Buffalo stampeded Akron 56-7 on as a tune-up for the Mid-American Conference championship.

Patterson scored two touchdowns before halftime, bringing his season totals to 1,025 yards and 18 scoring runs for the Bulls (5-0). He is the 12th player in FBS history to surpass 1,000 yards in as many games.