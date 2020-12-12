UB Bulls navigate through COVID-19 season

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team talk about how COVID-19 has impacted their season through four games.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was a time that college basketball didn't look likely to happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were no exhibitions or scrimmages to prepare.

"Coach already told us this before the season even started how it's going to be up and down," said junior forward Jeenathan Williams. "Things are going to get in the way. We just have to stay level headed and locked in. If a game gets canceled, we just focus on the next game after that."

When the Bulls were set to tip off, their home opener against Gannon was canceled after players on that team tested positive.

But Buffalo continued to navigate through the unknown and finally 263 days later, their opening campaign came.

"It feels good to get back out there with my teammates," Williams said.

"We didn't start how we wanted to just being out there was great a lot of teams have shut down so far and that we haven't is really good," said senior guard Jayvon Graves.

The Bulls are coming off a 20-12 season last year under head coach Jim Whitesell and regardless of the unique season - the goal is clear.

"We really want to protect home court," Graves said. "We want to keep building each week - make a run in the conference tournament and win the league really."

The Bulls are led by preseason Big 4 player of the year Jayvon Graves, who led Buffalo in scoring last year, and Jeenathan Williams as well as Texas Tech transfer Josh Mballa.

For Williams not a single team is in their way of a championship except themselves.

"Not to sound cocky, it's ourselves, we beat ourselves a lot and if we can hone in what we do best and play Buffalo basketball I feel like we're unstoppable," Williams said.

Right now, the Bulls sit at 2-2 overall on the season and 0-1 in the Mid American Conference.

As the season continues to roll on and Buffalo shakes off some of the rust off, the team knows every game will be a learning experience.

"Guys are going to make mistakes," Williams said. "We all make mistakes. It's all about how we respond learn in the film room respond and go there and attack and get better each game."

The Bulls will face Miami (Ohio) on December 15 at 5:30 p.m.