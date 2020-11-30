x
UB Bulls' Jaret Patterson breaks Ricky Williams' 1998 2-game record; named MAC Offensive Player of the Week

Buffalo’s Jaret Patterson ran for over 300 yards one week and over 400 the next. When the Bulls visit Ohio on Saturday
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson (26) runs with the ball during an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 45-13. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo’s Jaret Patterson ran for over 300 yards one week and over 400 the next.

When the Bulls visit Ohio on Saturday, Patterson will be coming off the most productive back-to-back games by a running back in Football Bowl Subdivision history. He smashed the FBS record for rushing total in consecutive games. His 710 yards against Bowling Green and Kent State broke the 22-year-old mark of 668 set by Texas’ Ricky Williams in 1998. 

Rutgers' Aron Cruickshank has run back a kickoff for a touchdown three times in his last 11 games. South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert set a national season high with 252 receiving yards against Arkansas State.

UB announced Monday morning that Patterson has been named MAC Offensive Player of the Week.

