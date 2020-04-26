BUFFALO, N.Y. — At least two University at Buffalo football players have found their way onto NFL rosters so far this spring.

The Bulls made the announcements via Twitter. Ledarius Mack, the younger brother of Khalil Mack, joins him with the Bears in Chicago.

And offensive lineman Evin Ksiezarczyk joined the Atlanta Falcons. Ksiezarczyk joins Western New York native Qadree Ollison on the Falcons' roster.

