BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane used his limited number of draft picks to address secondary needs and build competition through what is a veteran-filled roster.

He used Buffalo's first two picks to shore up backup needs by drafting Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa and Utah running back Zack Moss in the second and third rounds on Friday.

With Buffalo’s final five picks on Saturday, he turned his attention to adding competition at various positions. The most notable selections were drafting Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm in the fifth round and then selecting Georgia Southern kicker Tyler Bass in the sixth.

