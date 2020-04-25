BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just two years ago the Bills traded up in the first round to draft quarterback Josh Allen.

This year they took a quarterback whose draft stock dropped so that he was available in the fifth round.

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is the latest addition to the Bills' quarterback room. He will compete with Matt Barkley for the backup spot behind Allen, who is entrenched as the starter as his third season begins this fall.

During the draft broadcast on ESPN, Chris Mortenson said that Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane texted him and said the Bills weren't planning on taking a quarterback in this draft, but that Fromm's value was simply too good to pass up.

Fromm was expected to be a Day 2 selection, but at the combine his arm strength was questioned by the experts watching him throw. Those doubts persisted and helped his draft stock fall.

In a ZOOM conference call with the Buffalo media, Fromm said, “I’m excited to be a part of the team, humble and hungry, and ready to serve in any way i can. I hated (having to wait to hear my name called) a little more for my family than for me. It was a little longer than expected. I’m beyond thankful and I just couldn’t be any more grateful.”

Fromm and Bills quarterback Josh Allen share the same agent. Fromm said if there's a player he would like to model his game after, it's New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees.

"I would love to model my game after Drew Brees. I think Drew Brees is incredible, a guy who just comes in and competes and does an extremely good job," Fromm said.

Fromm said he's been fortunate to have played in every single game he's dressed for in his entire career. Bills head coach Sean McDermott told him to "stay humble and hungry."

Fromm said he has no idea what he's getting himself into, but he's going to go into that quarterback room and do his best to make that room better anyway he can.

