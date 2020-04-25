BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills GM Brandon Beane seemed pretty happy Friday night after the third round of the NFL draft wrapped up. The Bills didn't have a pick in the first round because of the trade for wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

He admitted that watching the first round was not fun. "It was rough, I was dying watching some of those guys come off the board." Beane spoke to the media via Zoom for nearly 45 minutes after the third round of the draft.

No doubt Beane felt better after taking Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenensa with the Bills first pick of the night. Many had Epenensa going higher but Beane was certainly glad he fell to the Bills with the 54th overall pick. Under Beane and head coach Sean McDermott the Bills are big on having players able to play multiple positions. "I really like his versatility. I see him as a left defensive end and then sometimes as a sub rusher. He's just a good football player."

Beane was nervous that Moss wouldn't be there when it came time for the Bills to pick in the third round. He tried to trade up but found no takers. "He's a guy I felt fit a need and he was sticking out on the board and if I have a guy on the board with a need I'm going to try to get him. Patience paid off even though my patience was struggling."

Moss is a physical back who will be a good complimentary back for Devin Singletary. Beane said "Zack will lower that shoulder kind of like Frank Gore did for us. Zack can catch the ball."

Beane said he believes both Epenensa and Moss are high character guys.

The Bills have five picks in rounds four through seven. The draft begins at noon Saturday.