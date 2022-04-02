Men's basketball: Niagara wins at home; Canisius loses

Canisius and Niagara men's basketball were both at home Friday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Golden Griffs men's basketball team is now on a four game losing streak after Canisius dropped a Friday night battle 70-62 to Iona.

Armon Harried lead the Griffs with 14 points on the night. He was the only Canisius player in double digits.

Up next, Canisius hosts Manhattan on Sunday afternoon.

The Niagara men's team had a better start to their weekend. The Purple Eagles knocked off Manhattan College 80-74 in overtime.

Both Marcus Hammond and Noah Thomasson finished with 20 points each. Hammond was the hero in this one as he drained a three point bucket to tie the game with just a few seconds left.

Niagara is back at home on Sunday afternoon when the Purple Eagles host Iona College.