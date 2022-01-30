Men's basketball roundup: Niagara wins in overtime, Canisius falls

Marcus Hammond led all scorers with 27 points for Niagara. Justin Roberts sank the game-winning 3-point shot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canisius men dropped to 7-14 on the season after a 70-62 loss to Rider on Sunday afternoon.

Armon Harried lead the Golden Griffs with 12 points. Although Canisius did lose, they saw a team effort with Jacco Fritz, Akrum Ahemed, and Scott Hitchon all finishing with 10 points.

Canisius is back on the road Tuesday night at Siena.

Niagara, on the other hand, was able to pump out a win, defeating Monmouth 70-69 in overtime.

Marcus Hammond led all scorers with 27 points. Sam Iorio (11 points) and Noah Thomasson (10) also finished in double figures as Justin Roberts sank the game-winning 3-point shot.

The Purple Eagles are back at home on Friday night, when they host Manhattan College at 7 p.m.