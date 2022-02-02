Woolley, Fair lead Bulls to win at Eastern Michigan

Georgia Woolley and Dyaisha Fair dominated, combining for 54 points in the Bulls' road win.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — I know it's a team sport, but the Bulls are seeing some serious play from Georgia Woolley and Dyaisha Fair as a of late.

The dynamic duo combined for 54 points to lead the University at Buffalo women's basketball team to a 69-62 win at Eastern Michigan on Wednesday afternoon. With the win the Bulls improved to 13-7 overall and 7-3 in Mid-American Conference play.

Woolley set a career high for the third straight game, this time with 30 points.

Buffalo returns to action on Saturday as it travels to Mount Pleasant for a clash with Central Michigan. Tipoff from McGuirk Arena is set for 1 p.m.