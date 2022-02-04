Bonnies lose in Richmond 71-61

RICHMOND, Va. — The two Atlantic 10 preseason favorites battled in Richmond, but with a late Spiders run, the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team would go on to lose 71-61 on Friday night.
The Bonnies have now lost back-to-back games.
Bona trailed by just three with 2 minutes, 48 seconds to play following a straightaway 3 from Jalen Adaway, but it wasn't enough as the Spiders played strong to maintain their lead a majority of the game.
Richmond was lead by Tyler Burton, who went 13 for 20 from the floor and scored 36 points.
Up next, the Bonnies return home to take on Fordham at 7 p.m. Tuesday inside the Reilly Center. That game was rescheduled from its original date of Jan. 5.