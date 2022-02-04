Bonnies lose in Richmond 71-61

St. Bonaventure has now lost back-to-back games after losing 71-61 in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. — The two Atlantic 10 preseason favorites battled in Richmond, but with a late Spiders run, the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team would go on to lose 71-61 on Friday night.

The Bonnies have now lost back-to-back games.

Bona trailed by just three with 2 minutes, 48 seconds to play following a straightaway 3 from Jalen Adaway, but it wasn't enough as the Spiders played strong to maintain their lead a majority of the game.

Richmond was lead by Tyler Burton, who went 13 for 20 from the floor and scored 36 points.