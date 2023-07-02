College basketball roundup: Niagara women get back on track

Niagara won for the 10th time in 12 games with an 80-51 win at Saint Peter's.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara women's basketball team continues to be one of the great turnaround stories of the year.

After starting the year 1-8, the Purple Eagles have now won 10 of 12 games.

Aaliyah Parker led the way for Niagara with 15 points, while her sister Angel Parker added 14 to lead Niagara to an 80-51 win at Saint Peter's on Thursday night.

The Purple Eagles improved to 11-10 overall and 10-3 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play this season.