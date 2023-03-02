Gray scores 27 as Niagara defeats Canisius 76-73

Gray added six rebounds for the Purple Eagles (12-9, 7-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Noah Thomasson added 23 points while going 8 of 15 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 5 from the line, and he also had five rebounds and five assists. Sam Iorio was 1 of 4 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with six points.