Niagara University hospitality students head to the Super Bowl

The Hospitality, Sports and Tourism Management students will be working behind the scenes at Super Bowl LVII.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Nine students from Niagara University are on their way to Phoenix for the Super Bowl.

While they are in Phoenix, they will get to experience first hand what it takes to organize large scale events.

2 On Your Side caught up with the students at the Buffalo Airport Tuesday afternoon before they took a flight out west.

"I'm very excited because its definitely something im passionate about and i love football and im finally able to work it so i just cant wait to work here, " said student Paige Smith.

"We're thrilled that we have the opportunity to take them and expose them to this great event. They're going to learn so much and we can't wait to get there," said Brandi Guerinot, Assistant Dean for Strategic Initiatives at Niagara University.