Local college basketball roundup: Niagara wins thriller against Siena

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Niagara men's basketball team pulled off an important Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference win in a thriller at Siena on Sunday afternoon.

The Purple Eagles (13-9, 8-5 MAAC) trailed the Saints (15-9, 9-4 MAAC) 27-21 after the first half, before chipping away at a comeback.

Noah Thomasson, who was tied for a game-high 18 points, put the Eagles ahead after he was fouled on the game-tying basket and made the free throw for a 33-32 Niagara lead with 14:04 to go.

The Eagles and Saints would keep it a close game and exchange leads until the buzzer. Sam Iorio added 12 points for the Eagles.

The Canisius men (5-17, 3-10 MAAC) fell on the road at Marist (8-14, 4-9 MAAC), 75-67. Jordan Henderson led the Golden Griffins with 17 points.

The St. Bonaventure women (4-22, 1-10 A-10) lost at home to St. Louis (9-16, 5-5 A-10), 75-61. Nikki Oppenheimer led the Bonnies with 17 points.