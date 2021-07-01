Canisius men's basketball once again on pause

The Canisius men's basketball program has paused team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test at the Tier 1 level.

The following is the statement from the Canisius athletic department:

Due to a positive COVID-19 test result among a "Tier 1" member of the Canisius men's basketball program, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) announced today that the Golden Griffins' series at Siena (Jan. 8-9) has been postponed.

Additionally, Canisius men's basketball has paused all team activities due to that positive COVID-19 test result.

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference will work with both schools to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the two contests.