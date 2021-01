Jordan Henderson had 14 points for Canisius. Armon Harried added seven rebounds.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jacco Fritz recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Canisius to a 70-58 win over St. Peter’s.

Jordan Henderson had 14 points for Canisius. Armon Harried added seven rebounds.

KC Ndefo had 17 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for the Peacocks. Doug Edert added 15 points.