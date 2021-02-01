Fofana, Green lift Canisius past Saint Peter’s 63-60

Ahamadou Fofana scored seven of his 17 points from the free throw line in the last 36 seconds for the Golden Griffins.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahamadou Fofana scored seven of his 17 points from the free throw line in the last 36 seconds and Canisius held off Saint Peter’s 63-60, completing a weekend sweep.

Malek Green added 11 points for the Golden Griffins (3-3, 3-3 MAAC), and Jordan Henderson chipped in eight points in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference victory.

Saint Peter’s trailed 32-29 at halftime but managed a season-low 31 points in the second half on 9-for-26 shooting.

KC Ndefo had 15 points and four blocks for the Peacocks (6-5, 3-3).

Daryl Banks III added 12 points and six rebounds. Matthew Lee and Doug Edert each had 10 points.