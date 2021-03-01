Positive COVID-19 test pauses team activities for Canisius women's basketball team

According to the Canisius College athletic department, the positive test result was among a Tier 1 member of the program.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Canisius College athletic department announced Sunday that its women's basketball team is pausing team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Earlier in the day Canisius, Siena and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) announced the women's basketball game scheduled for Sunday was going to be postponed due to COVID-19 protocol and contact tracing within Canisius' program.

Now the Canisius athletic department says both games scheduled to take place between the two colleges have officially been postponed. According to the MAAC, those games will be played at the Koessler Athletic Center on February 19 and 20.