Bogaerts, Vázquez rally Red Sox in 9th past Blue Jays 9-8

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernández homered for Toronto.
Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez rounds third base on his solo home run as Toronto Blue Jays' Travis Shaw, right, watches during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Boston.

BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts hit a tying homer in the ninth inning and catcher Christian Vázquez manufactured the winning run with his legs, rallying the Boston Red Sox past the Toronto Blue Jays 9-8 on Saturday night. 

Bogaerts' leadoff shot against Anthony Bass made it 8-all before Vázquez reached on a fielder's choice with one out. 

Vázquez stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. Yairo Muñoz hit a dribbler to third, but Travis Shaw's throw to the plate was off target. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer, Rafael Devers homered and had three RBIs, and J.D. Martinez and Bobby Dalbec added solo shots for Boston. 

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernández homered for Toronto.

