Bogaerts, Vázquez rally Red Sox in 9th past Blue Jays 9-8

BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts hit a tying homer in the ninth inning and catcher Christian Vázquez manufactured the winning run with his legs, rallying the Boston Red Sox past the Toronto Blue Jays 9-8 on Saturday night.

Bogaerts' leadoff shot against Anthony Bass made it 8-all before Vázquez reached on a fielder's choice with one out.

Vázquez stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. Yairo Muñoz hit a dribbler to third, but Travis Shaw's throw to the plate was off target. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer, Rafael Devers homered and had three RBIs, and J.D. Martinez and Bobby Dalbec added solo shots for Boston.