Iglesias' hit, throw help Orioles to 4-3 win over Blue Jays

BUFFALO, N.Y. — José Iglesias and Bryan Holaday had RBI doubles in the 11th inning for Baltimore, and Iglesias threw out the potential tying run at home plate as the Orioles salvaged a 4-3 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Iglesias' leadoff hit, to deep left-center field, scored Anthony Santander, who started the inning at second base. Holaday then doubled to right field to drive in Iglesias. Both hits came off Toronto reliever Anthony Bass.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had an RBI single in the 11th to draw Toronto closer, but was thrown out at the plate by Iglesias trying to score on a Rowdy Tellez hit. César Valdez worked two innings for the win.