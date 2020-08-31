Iglesias' hit, throw help Orioles to 4-3 win over Blue Jays

César Valdez worked two innings for the win.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — José Iglesias and Bryan Holaday had RBI doubles in the 11th inning for Baltimore, and Iglesias threw out the potential tying run at home plate as the Orioles salvaged a 4-3 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Iglesias' leadoff hit, to deep left-center field, scored Anthony Santander, who started the inning at second base. Holaday then doubled to right field to drive in Iglesias. Both hits came off Toronto reliever Anthony Bass.