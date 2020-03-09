x
Gurriel homers to lead Blue Jays past Marlins 2-1

Gurriel drove Sanchez’s 0-1 slider over the left-center wall for his fifth homer.
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Cavan Biggio catches a ball hit by Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI — Lourdes Gurriel homered and Hyun Jin Ryu pitched six solid innings to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins. 

After Miami’s Sixto Sanchez got through the first four innings on 43 pitches, the Blue Jays snapped the rookie right-hander’s 11-inning scoreless string on Gurriel’s two-run shot in the fifth. 

Gurriel drove Sanchez’s 0-1 slider over the left-center wall for his fifth homer. Ryu (3-1) allowed one run and six hits, walked two and matched a season-high eight strikeouts. Sanchez (1-1) took the loss.

