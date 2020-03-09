Gurriel homers to lead Blue Jays past Marlins 2-1

Gurriel drove Sanchez’s 0-1 slider over the left-center wall for his fifth homer.

MIAMI — Lourdes Gurriel homered and Hyun Jin Ryu pitched six solid innings to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins.

After Miami’s Sixto Sanchez got through the first four innings on 43 pitches, the Blue Jays snapped the rookie right-hander’s 11-inning scoreless string on Gurriel’s two-run shot in the fifth.