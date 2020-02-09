Marte's homer gives Marlins 3-2 win over Blue Jays

Marte, who was acquired in a trade with Arizona on Monday, drove a 1-0 pitch from Shun Yamaguchi deep to left-center for his third homer.

MIAMI — Starling Marte celebrated his Miami debut with a tie-breaking homer in the eighth inning, helping the Marlins top the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2.

Marte, who was acquired in a trade with Arizona on Monday, drove a 1-0 pitch from Shun Yamaguchi deep to left-center for his third homer. He also reached on an error in the sixth and scored on Garrett Cooper's double.