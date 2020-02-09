Marte's homer gives Marlins 3-2 win over Blue Jays

MIAMI — Starling Marte celebrated his Miami debut with a tie-breaking homer in the eighth inning, helping the Marlins top the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2.
Marte, who was acquired in a trade with Arizona on Monday, drove a 1-0 pitch from Shun Yamaguchi deep to left-center for his third homer. He also reached on an error in the sixth and scored on Garrett Cooper's double.
James Hoyt got the final two outs in the eighth for the win, and Brandon Kintzler pitched a perfect ninth for his eighth save. Jon Berti homered for Miami, which had dropped its last eight home games.