CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Rev. Jeffrey Nowak has been placed on administrative leave, the Diocese of Buffalo announced on Wednesday.

In May, the diocese said it was looking into allegations made against Father Nowak, who serves as the pastor of Our Lady Help of Christians parish in Cheektowaga.

"A preliminary inquiry has been initiated concerning allegations of inappropriate behavior/unwanted contact," the diocese said in a statement back in May.

Diocese of Buffalo in a Wednesday statement said the move to put Father Nowak on administrative leave "is for the purpose of investigation and does not apply any determination as to the truth or falsity of the complaints."

No further details about the inquiry were released.

