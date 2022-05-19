Personal care items needed in Jefferson neighborhood

Here's a list of items needed and where you can drop them off.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Food donations have been pouring in for neighbors affected by the temporary closure of the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

Now there's a need for something else: personal care items.

Donations needed include diapers, baby wipes, feminine care products, toothpaste, shampoo, body wash, paper towels, toilet paper and garbage bags.

"What we were hearing from residents directly in the community is that they needed personal care items and so that's why we're doing this collection," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

On Friday only, you can drop off any personal care item donations in the Buffalo City Hall lobby from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Donations were being accepted in Niagara Square on Thursday as part of Food Truck Thursdays.

These are other locations that will continually accept donations:

FeedMore WNY warehouse at 91 Holt St. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Resource Council of WNY, Inc., at 347 E. Ferry St. from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Officials with Wegmans dropped off a van full of those items early Thursday afternoon at city hall.

"While this happened to Tops, it really happened to the entire community. I mean we're all feeling it. It's so important for us to make sure we're responding to the community and responding to the community's needs," said Michele Mehaffy, a Wegmans spokesperson.

The Walden Galleria is also accepting food and personal care item donations through Sunday.