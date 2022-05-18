Small ways to help families affected by Buffalo shooting

The City of Good Neighbors is living up to its name as people find ways to help the Jefferson Avenue community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After an 18-year-old gunman killed 10 people and hurt three others at a supermarket on Buffalo’s East Side, it became clear he wounded the entirety of Western New York.

Through grief, pain, and frustration, the community has been searching for ways to help the families impacted by the shooting.

Kitty Hull, who teaches at a school just blocks away from the shooting, said, “I immediately thought, 'Oh my God, what can I possibly do?' ”

She saw that large organizations were donating thousands of dollars, and hundreds of pounds of food, and wanted to find smaller but still meaningful ways to help.

“For some reason, Zaire stuck to me and the reason is, he’s a young guy just 20 years old and just starting his life. … I just want to do something for him,” Hull said.

The story of Zaire Goodman shot while helping a woman load groceries into her car, inspired her to reach out to his mom. Through their conversations, she learned Zaire’s 21st birthday is just around the corner.

Hull decided to start a birthday wish list for him and asked her family and friends to donate. A small nonprofit called Be a Blessing Buffalo also pitched in to help collect items for Zaire’s upcoming birthday.

“We’re really excited and don’t want to give too much away, but the gifts really align with what his interests are,” Hull said.

Zaire Goodman’s mom, Zeneta, said she’s grateful for the outpouring of love and support for Zaire and her family.

The impacts of the shooting will last a long time in the Jefferson Avenue community. That’s why the owners of the Buffalo Barkery wanted to create a way to help all members of families touched by the tragedy.

“We don’t know what it’s like to go through that. … We won’t ever understand, but we wanted to let the community know that we’re here to help in any way that we can,” said Maggie Lamparelli, co-owner of the Buffalo Barkery in Allentown.

The owners of the pet boutique organized a pet food and supply drive.

“Pets are a part of our family, and they help us continue to move forward, and they bring so much joy to our lives,” Lamparellis said.

They take their donations to FeedMore WNY. All of the food and supplies they’ve delivered have already been depleted, showing just how great the need for pet supplies really is. The Buffalo Barkery is accepting donations through delivery and drop-off. You can also take donations directly to FeedMore WNY.

Local gyms, like Sweat 716 and Sweat Society Buffalo have started small collections for their members to help keep bigger organizations stocked as they run out of donations.