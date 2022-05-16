Getting food to neighbors in need

347 East Ferry is the place to go if you live in the Jefferson Ave. neighborhood and need groceries and toiletries.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Tops on Jefferson Avenue is going to be closed for the time being, meaning the place a lot of people in the Jefferson Avenue neighborhood do their grocery shopping will not be an option.

There is a massive effort underway to make sure people have the food they need since the neighborhood Tops is closed. It is unknown how long it will be closed as the investigation continues.

"We've sort of become the mobile Tops of the 14208 ZIP Code. The need was there. The people don't have the store to go to, and we know they need food and necessities," says Keri Socker from the Resource Council of Western New York.

Keri Socker is with the Resource Council of Western New York. Along with Tops, Feedmore Western New York, and a bunch of other groups, she's helping to get food to neighbors in need. For her, it's personal.

"It's really important. I personally knew one of the victims. I love this community, and I give my heart and soul to this community every day, as do all of the staff here, and the only logical thing for us to do is help," explained Socker.

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day the volunteers will be out at 347 East Ferry through at least May 27 or when the Jefferson Avenue Tops reopen. Bags of food are free.

Tops are also providing a free shuttle to the Elmwood Avenue tops from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day so people can get groceries and prescriptions. The shuttle is at Jefferson and Riley.

"We made a phone call like 30 minutes ago, and we have like 20 volunteers, and it's just amazing, and tragedy sometimes brings unity, right?" said Socker.