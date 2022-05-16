How to help the community following Buffalo mass shooting

There are several organizations working to help distribute food to people who depended on the grocery store, which is now closed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo on Saturday, the City of Good Neighbors has come together to help those affected.

The Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue was the only grocery store that served the immediate surrounding community. With its indefinite closure, many people need alternatives to get food.

FeedMore WNY is partnering with Resource Council of WNY to distribute food donations to community members on Monday, May 16, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Resource Council of WNY, located at 347 E. Ferry St, Buffalo.

The Buffalo Community Fridge has been directing people to donate money and other food items to FeedMore WNY after overwhelming community response on Sunday.

Distributions will continue to take place at the Resource Council of WNY from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Sunday, from May 17 through May 25.

Please Retweet! To address the Jefferson Ave. @TopsMarkets closure, food will be distributed to those in need by Tops & @feedmorewny at the Resource Council (347 E. Ferry St.) from 2-9pm TODAY, then thru 5/27 9am-9pm. @RedCross & @ErieCountyNY will be assisting. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/fA8TJu9t5H — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) May 16, 2022

Sunday afternoon GoFundMe launched a centralized hub for verified fundraisers related to the Buffalo mass shooting.

"To make it easier for people who want to support those affected, GoFundMe launched a centralized hub to identify all verified fundraisers related to the Buffalo mass shooting. The hub is regularly updated as new fundraisers are verified by the Trust & Safety team and house many fundraisers supporting impacted families and individuals," said officials from GoFundMe in a press release.

The fundraisers can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/c/act/buffalo-mass-shooting-fundraisers

New York State Attorney General Letitia James did issue an alert to New Yorkers to be aware of fraudulent charities that were created following the shooting. James offered tips on how to not get scammed while making a donation.

Slow Roll Buffalo will also be holding a food distribution event event tonight instead of the ride scheduled for tonight.

Unapologetic Coffee announced on social media that they will be accepting food donations to be kept in their fridge for the Buffalo Community Fridge and delivered the items weekly. Donations can be brought to 1375 Main Street.

The coffee shop said that each bag of food delivered will also include a free bag of their roasted coffee.

Cash and food donations will be accepted at Em Tea Coffee Cup Cafe from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. with all funds going to the Buffalo Mutual Aid Network. Buffalo Mutual Aid also has a GoFundMe fundraiser available to help fund their services.

Food will be distributed from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until supplies run out at Em Tea Coffee Cup Cafe.

The BFLO Store has also compiled a list of organizations that are providing direct support to the community as well as food pantries in the 14208 zip code.

Many people have inquired about help funeral costs for the victims.

Hochul also mentioned she contacted Rev. Al Sharpton with the National Action Network, which has a local branch, who said they would like to pay for all the funeral expenses.

Zephyr and Cross Country Mortgage has committed $50,000 for the funeral costs. Information about how to get those funds is available at the mayor's office by calling (716) 851-4841.