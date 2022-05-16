How to help the community following Buffalo mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo on Saturday, the City of Good Neighbors has come together to help those affected.
The Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue was the only grocery store that served the immediate surrounding community. With its indefinite closure, many people need alternatives to get food.
FeedMore WNY is partnering with Resource Council of WNY to distribute food donations to community members on Monday, May 16, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Resource Council of WNY, located at 347 E. Ferry St, Buffalo.
The Buffalo Community Fridge has been directing people to donate money and other food items to FeedMore WNY after overwhelming community response on Sunday.
Distributions will continue to take place at the Resource Council of WNY from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Sunday, from May 17 through May 25.
Sunday afternoon GoFundMe launched a centralized hub for verified fundraisers related to the Buffalo mass shooting.
"To make it easier for people who want to support those affected, GoFundMe launched a centralized hub to identify all verified fundraisers related to the Buffalo mass shooting. The hub is regularly updated as new fundraisers are verified by the Trust & Safety team and house many fundraisers supporting impacted families and individuals," said officials from GoFundMe in a press release.
The fundraisers can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/c/act/buffalo-mass-shooting-fundraisers
New York State Attorney General Letitia James did issue an alert to New Yorkers to be aware of fraudulent charities that were created following the shooting. James offered tips on how to not get scammed while making a donation.
Black Love Resists in the Rust is also collecting donations to food and mental health support in a partnership with Colored Girls Bike Too and other community members. Donations can be made through an online survey here: https://donate-usa.keela.co/mental-health-and-food-support
Slow Roll Buffalo will also be holding a food distribution event event tonight instead of the ride scheduled for tonight.
Unapologetic Coffee announced on social media that they will be accepting food donations to be kept in their fridge for the Buffalo Community Fridge and delivered the items weekly. Donations can be brought to 1375 Main Street.
The coffee shop said that each bag of food delivered will also include a free bag of their roasted coffee.
Cash and food donations will be accepted at Em Tea Coffee Cup Cafe from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. with all funds going to the Buffalo Mutual Aid Network. Buffalo Mutual Aid also has a GoFundMe fundraiser available to help fund their services.
Food will be distributed from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until supplies run out at Em Tea Coffee Cup Cafe.
The BFLO Store has also compiled a list of organizations that are providing direct support to the community as well as food pantries in the 14208 zip code.
Many people have inquired about help funeral costs for the victims.
Hochul also mentioned she contacted Rev. Al Sharpton with the National Action Network, which has a local branch, who said they would like to pay for all the funeral expenses.
Zephyr and Cross Country Mortgage has committed $50,000 for the funeral costs. Information about how to get those funds is available at the mayor's office by calling (716) 851-4841.
There are also many organizations stepping up to help with rides to grocery stores and grocery delivery.