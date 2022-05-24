Tim Hortons releasing 'Buffalo Community Donut' supporting those impacted by Buffalo mass shooting

From May 25 to May 31, participating Tim Hortons stores in the U.S. will be selling the "Buffalo Community Donut."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tim Hortons is releasing a special donut this week to help support the Buffalo community following the mass shooting at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue on May 14.

From May 25 to May 31, participating Tim Hortons stores in the U.S. will be selling the "Buffalo Community Donut." According to Tim Hortons, 100% of the purchase price from the Buffalo Community Donut will go towards the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, which is administered by the National Compassion Fund.

The Buffalo Community Donut is described as a ring donut with white icing and blue sprinkles. The donut is $2 plus tax. The donut will be available at select Tim Hortons locations in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Ten people were killed in the shooting, and three more people were wounded in the Saturday afternoon attack.