Mick Foley will visit Buffalo, raise money for 5/14 Survivors Fund

Mick Foley will host a 7 p.m. show on June 5 at Nietzsche's, and 100 percent of the ticket sales and merchandise will be donated to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A WWE Hall of Famer will soon visit Buffalo to help raise money for the 5/14 Survivors Fund.

Mick Foley announced on Sunday night he will host a 7 p.m. "Love For Buffalo" show on June 5 at Nietzsche's, with tickets going on sale Monday.

The pro wresting legend said 100 percent of the ticket sales and merchandise will be donated to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, which provides financial assistance to families of the 10 victims who were killed in the May 14 mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops grocery store, and to people who were directly impacted by the shooting.

The tickets range in price from $30 to $75.

Foley is currently on tour, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his best-selling book, "Have a Nice Day!: A Tale of Blood and Sweatsocks."

