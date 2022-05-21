Choose Love: T-shirt proceeds to benefit 2 groups helping after Tops shooting

Asking people to 'Choose Love,' the Buffalo Bills, Sabres and Bandits will soon start selling T-shirts to benefit a grieving community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Asking people to "Choose Love," the Buffalo Bills, Sabres and Bandits are selling T-shirts to benefit a grieving community following the recent mass shooting.

Ten people died and three more were wounded on May 14 at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue. Since then, people across the Western New York community have asked how they can help.

"100% of net proceeds benefit the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund and the Buffalo Community Together Response Fund," according to the website where these shirts will be sold.

All money donated to the 5/14 Survivors Fund will go directly to those who were impacted by the mass shooting.

The Buffalo Community Together Response Fund addresses issues that impact people of color, beyond people who were directly impacted by the shooting.

Professional athletes across Western New York have been visible in recent days, addressing the need for change and to show support for their community.

The Bills shifted their schedule Wednesday to arrive in Buffalo early to visit and help on Jefferson Avenue at Tops. Quarterback Josh Allen talked about the importance of the team volunteering and giving their time.

"For everybody to be on board with coming down here, knowing it would be heavy and tough, unfortunate circumstances of why we are here," Allen said. "But to be in community to give some hope and share some grief, that's how we are going to get past this. I'm super happy for our team being able to do that."

Then on Thursday, Kim and Terry Pegula, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Bruce Smith, Jim Kelly, and others visited the Tops site.