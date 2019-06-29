NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — While it appears that Seth Piccirillo lost the Democratic primary mayoral race in the City of Niagara Falls, he's not necessarily done.

"It looks like we lost by about 100 votes," Piccirillo told 2 On Your Side on Friday evening. "But we won the Working Families Party. We won the Green Party. We're going to take a couple weeks and decide on strategy."

An update on the absentee ballot numbers in the race between Piccirillo Robert Restaino showed that Restaino gained almost 50 votes and that he's up by more than 120 votes.

"Because the vote was so close, it's clear that it was not a mandate," Piccirillo said.

It's now expected that Restaino will represent the Democratic Party and take on Republican Glenn Choolokian in November.

"I just want to make one thing clear," Piccirillo said. "I'm proud of the primary campaign we ran. I say 'primary' because we're going to take a couple weeks and figure out our strategy. I was surprised at how close the vote was."

