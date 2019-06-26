BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Democratic primary race is too close to call in the City of Niagara Falls.

An update on the absentee ballot numbers in the race between Seth Piccirillo Robert Restaino came in Friday evening. Restaino has actually gained almost 50 votes in that count, and he's now up more than 120 votes.

There are a few more absentee ballots out there, but it's expected now that Restaino will take on Republican Glenn Choolokian in November.

The Board of Elections said it received 164 Democratic absentee ballots in the city.

Piccirillo told 2 On Your Side earlier in the week that his campaign has reached out to the Board of Elections for a timeline, and he's also expecting to run on the Working Families Party line.

Restaino says he did not expect any big changes after the absentee ballot count.