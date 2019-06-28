BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's good news for people in five Erie County communities as well as those who drive through them.

Officials announced Friday that Extreme Winter Recovery funds from the recently-passed state budget will enable them to fix more roads the previously scheduled.

"This funding allows our department to address more roads in every part of the county," said Public Works Commissioner William Geary in a statement. "We have a massive road inventory, bigger than several states, with over 1,200 lane miles of roads and 290 bridges, so additional funding is always welcome and put to good use. Weather permitting, our crews will be able to complete these projects in 2019.

The following projects have been added to the list thanks to the 2019 EWR funding:

Bowen Rd., Lancaster: The limits of the current paving project will be extended from William St. to Broadway on Bowen, approximately one additional mile.

Davis Rd., Aurora: The limits of the already planned paving will be extended from Jewett-Holmwood to Ellicott Rd. (Rt. 240), an additional 1.35 miles.

East Church St., Eden: A new paving project is planned for Rt. 62 to Rt. 75 Sisson Highway, a distance of 2.58 miles.

Grote Rd., Concord: A new paving project is planned on Grote from Zoar Valley Rd. to Morton Rd., a distance of one mile.

New Rd., Amherst: Temporary paving will take place on New Rd. from Millersport to Dodge Rd., a distance of 1.39 miles, in advance of new design and construction on this road that is anticipated to be done by 2021.

North French Rd., Amherst: A new paving project for 2019 will pick up on work completed in 2018, paving North French from Campbell to Sweet Home Rd., a distance of 1.61 miles.

The county also announced that the DPW will also address the condition of Maple Rd. in Amherst from Hopkins to Transit Rd., a stretch that's traveled by 23,000 vehicles every day.