NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The fireworks at Hyde Park in the City of Niagara Falls are back on.

Nick Melson, the Niagara Falls city administrator, tweeted Friday afternoon that the event will happen on the Fourth of July.

A representative from Mayor Paul Dyster's office told 2 On Your Side that the Niagara Choice Federal Credit Union has stepped forward to cover the full $25,000 for the fireworks.

"#FourthofJuly fireworks at Hyde Park in the City of Niagara Falls are back on thanks to our friends at Niagaras Choice FCU! Details to follow shortly," he tweeted.

The City Council had decided Wednesday night not to approve a last-minute agenda item that would've paid for the annual display.

When the proposal came to a vote, only three council members were in favor of this measure.

"You need four votes for an item to be walked on, and only three voted to walk it on," Council Chair Andrew Touma told 2 On Your Side.