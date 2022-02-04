'Unity for Ukraine' cookie drive happening this weekend in Lancaster

The "Unity for Ukraine" cookie drive is being held at the Lancaster Youth Bureau on Saturday and Sunday to raise money for Ukraine.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — As the crisis in Ukraine continues, Western New Yorkers are getting creative and constantly finding new ways to show their support for the Ukrainian people.

This weekend, a "Unity for Ukraine" cookie drive is being held at the Lancaster Youth Bureau to raise money for Ukraine. The cookie drive is a partnership between the Early Bird Bakery and the Lancaster High School National Honor Society.

According to event organizers, proceeds earned from this weekend's cookie sales will go to savethechildren.org.

The drive is happening Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 and goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They have already sold $1,500 worth of cookies and are hoping to raise even more money this weekend for the Ukrainian people.