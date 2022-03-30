Senior center in Niagara Falls collects donations to help Ukrainian refugees

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, along with some volunteers from the John A. Duke Center, collected donations on Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since Russia invaded Ukraine, so many Ukrainians left the country and left so many things behind.

People across Western New York have stepped up to collect money and supplies to show their support. Recently, seniors at the John A. Duke Center in Niagara Falls have been collection donations for people living in and fleeing Ukraine.

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, along with some volunteers from the senior center, collected those donations on Wednesday. Mayor Restaino says he's extremely proud of the seniors at the Duke Center.

Phyllis Violanti says the seniors at the Duke Center are more than willing to help out at a time like this.

"We thought we are so fortunate to live in a country that we do live in, and Ukraine is having a hard time right now," Violanti said. "So we asked the seniors here if they would care to donate, and god love them, they've got all kinds of supplies back there, hygiene supplies. And they donated over $600."

St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church will now facilitate sending the supplies and money over to Ukraine, and to the Ukrainians who have left the country.