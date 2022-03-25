2 more WNY businesses collecting items to help people in Ukraine

Clyde's Feed & Animal Center and the Gatas Realty Team are working with Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church to donate items to people in Ukraine.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York business are continuing to support the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Two more are partnering with Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church to send necessary items to people in Ukraine.

Clyde's Feed & Animal Center and the Gatas Team at Keller Williams Realty are collecting items like of clothes, pillows, toiletries, first aid supplies, cleansing wipes, toys, garbage bags, flashlights, batteries, cell phone chargers, pet supplies, and diapers of all sizes to send to Ukraine.

"We have a responsibility to all of God's children, and borders and a body of water should not deter us from this obligation. We must do our part because we will never understand what the Ukrainian people are going through without food, water, shelter, safety or a sense of direction," said John Gatas of the Gatas Team at Keller Williams Realty.

Donations are be collected at Clyde's Feed at 351 Union Street in Hamburg or the Gatas Team at 5500 Main Street, Suite 108 in Williamsville through Wednesday, March 30.