Niagara Square temporarily designated 'Ukraine Freedom Square'

Buffalo city officials also announced the official suspension of its 'Sister City' relationship with the Russian Federation City of Tver.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Common Council President Darius Pridgen gathered Friday to reinforce the city's ongoing support for the government and people of Ukraine.

Signs were unveiled temporarily designating Niagara Square to be known as Ukraine Freedom Square. It was also announced the city is officially suspending its "Sister City" relationship with the Russian Federation City of Tver.

Buffalo and Tver became sister cities ion 1989 and have engaged in several cultural exchanges. The executive order stipulates that "Sister City" relations would resume once hostilities in Ukraine come to an end and Russian military forces withdraw.

Mayor Brown said, “The people of Buffalo continue to stand with the people of Ukraine in their fight to preserve democratic rule and their national sovereignty. Because of the relentless effort of the Ukrainian men and women who have resisted the Russian military, the City of Kyiv remains the capital of an independent Ukraine and the Russian military’s attempt at a swift conquest has stalled out. So, it is fitting that we honor them and their struggle for freedom against oppression by designating Niagara Square as Ukraine Freedom Square.”

Over the last month, the city, in partnership with the county and others, has further shown support for the people of Ukraine by donating 200,000 surgical masks, raising the Ukrainian flag in Niagara Square and writing the Biden administration to show its willingness to host war refugees.