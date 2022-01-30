Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Hamburg

The one top-prize winning ticket was purchased for the Jan. 29 drawing and the ticket is worth $29,586.00. The winning ticket was purchased at BLACKWELLS.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced Sunday that the winning ticket for the TAKE 5 drawing was sold in Hamburg.

The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery continues to be North America's largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.59 billion in the fiscal year 2020-21 to help support education in New York State.