Winning Take Five ticket sold in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Check your tickets! Someone in Western New York is holding a top-prize winning Take Five lotto ticket.
Two winning tickets were drawn Thursday. One ticket was sold in the Binghampton area, the other at the Tops on Niagara Falls Blvd. in North Tonawanda.
The winning tickets are worth $32,185.50 each, before taxes.
Thursday's winning numbers were: 7,11,23,27,35. If these are your numbers, you have one year to cash in on the prize money.
New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369) Standard rates may apply.