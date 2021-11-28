$2 million New York LOTTO Jackpot winning ticket sold in Manhattan

NEW YORK — The New York Lottery announced Sunday a jackpot-winning ticket for the November 27 New York LOTTO drawing was sold at Hillside Greeting Cards in Manhattan.
The prize-winning ticket is worth $2 million before taxes.
The winning numbers for last night's New York LOTTO drawing were 16 - 20 - 27 – 44 - 49 - 55 and Bonus Number 38.
To win the New York LOTTO jackpot, players must match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59. New York LOTTO drawings are televised every Wednesday and Saturday at approximately 11:21 P.M.
A New York LOTTO prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply