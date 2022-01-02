Second-prize winning LOTTO ticket sold in Springville; Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $525 million

The prize-winning ticket is worth $16,941.

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — Someone will start the new year with a bigger bank account after a second-prize-winning New York State Lottery ticket was sold in Springville.

The ticket for the January 1, 2022 New York LOTTO drawing is worth $16,941.

The winning ticket was sold at the Tops Friendly Markets on South Cascade Drive. The winning numbers were 3, 20, 23, 36, 45, 57 and bonus number 9.

To win the New York LOTTO jackpot, players must match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59.

New York LOTTO prizes of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery also announced that three third-prize tickets for the January 1 Powerball drawing were purchased in New York State. The tickets each have four matching numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers were: 27, 29, 45, 55, 58, and Powerball 2. The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26.

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

Popular Card and Gift on Union Boulevard in West Islip

Royal Mini Mart on Hampton Street in Sag Harbor

Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill

No winning tickets were sold for the $518.7 million Powerball jackpot. Monday night's drawing is estimated to be $525 million.