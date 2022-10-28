YMCA Turkey Trot unveils this year's t-shirt design

This year's shirt pays tribute to the thousands of runners who have participated in the oldest consecutively-run footrace in the world.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are less than a month away from the 127th Annual YMCA Turkey Trot.

The race runs on Thanksgiving, November 24. Race organizers unveiled this year's t-shirt design.

This year's shirt pays tribute to the thousands of runners who have participated in the oldest consecutively-run footrace in the world.

The design features runners in silhouette against the City of Buffalo skyline.

Everyone registered will receive the commemorative t-shirt during packet pick up. Packet pick up begins Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Independent Health Family YMCA at 150 Tech Drive in Amherst.

For those that have signed up for the virtual race, they can complete their time between November 24-27.

There are still spots open to participate. It will be $37 a person and this year and the YMCA is still offering the virtual run or walk, which will also cost $37.