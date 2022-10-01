YMCA, Big Ditch Brewing team up for Turkey Trot beer

This year's runners can sip an official Turkey Trot beer, brewed just for the race, thanks to a new partnership between the YMCA and Big Ditch Brewing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For many people who take part in the Turkey Trot, the post-race beer is a very important part of that Thanksgiving morning tradition.

This year, for the first time, the runners will get to have a sip of an official Turkey Trot beer, brewed just for the race, thanks to a new partnership between the YMCA and Big Ditch Brewing.

2 On Your Side's Lauren Hall asked Mike Baggerman of the YMCA and Matt Kahn from Big Ditch, why was this year the year to have a special beer for the race?

Baggerman: You know we wanted to do something special for all of the trotters this year, and when you think about the past few years and what the community has gone through. Let's just tell people we're back. We're back 100 percent, and we're trying to come back with a bang, so for us to be able to partner with Big Ditch Brewing Company, to come out with the Turkey Trotter beer, it's the perfect beer for the finish line, and people are going to have an absolute blast. I got a chance to taste some of it yesterday. It is delicious.

Hall: Tell us all about this beer the flavors, what it's going to taste like.

Kahn: Sure, so this is a light, very drinkable blonde ale. We call it like a perfect finish line beer that's got like a light cracker-y malt flavor, a little bit of fruity hop flavor, but ultimately very, very drinkable. Perfect for right after the race and can't wait to drink one myself at that time.

Hall: Will people be able to try it before the race?

Kahn: Sure, it's going to be available at our tap room beginning today, and then available at supermarkets and retailers all throughout Western New York beginning next week.

Hall: Then speaking of the Turkey Trot coming up Thanksgiving morning, let us know how registration is going.

Baggerman: Registration is going great so far. Right now, we're in our early bird promotional offer, so anybody who signs up before October 14 will be able to get the early bird fee, which is $37. If you sign up after that day, the price goes up by just $5, but we're really encouraging people to sign up right now. We're expecting 14,000 runners this year, and thousands of people have already signed up for this great Buffalo tradition.