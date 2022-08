This year the turkey trot is on Thanksgiving Day, which is November 24.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's almost time to sign up for the 127th Turkey Trot!

Registration for the 8K live run or walk opens Thursday morning at 11 a.m.

It will be $37 a person and this year and the YMCA is still offering the virtual run or walk, which will also cost $37

This year the turkey trot is on Thanksgiving Day, which is November 24.

2 On Your Side is proud to be a sponsor this year.

