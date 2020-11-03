BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo announced Wednesday morning that all remaining study abroad programs in progress have been suspended. In addition, all planned programs for the remainder of the 2020 spring semester have been canceled or will be postponed.

Roughly 65 UB students studying abroad are being called back to the U.S.

UB says this decision was made along with the guidance provided by the State University of New York (SUNY). UB says this precautionary measure is being taken to protect SUNY and UB students currently studying in countries that the CDC has not yet designated as at-risk locations for COVID-19, also known at the novel coronavirus.

UB says it will take necessary steps to ensure students have the opportunity to complete their studies. The university added that they are working to understand the financial implications for students who have incurred nonrefundable costs associated with the study abroad programs.

Last week SUNY called back students from China, Japan, Italy, Iran and South Korea. Upon their return, students were instructed to undergo a precautionary 14-day quarantine.

