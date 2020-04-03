BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many universities in the area are taking precautions due to the spread of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, across the world.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday SUNY and CUNY students studying abroad from China, Japan, Italy, Iran and South Korea will be called back to the United States. The students will come back on a charted plane to Stewart Airport in Orange County, NY and be quarantined for 14 days in dormitory settings.

University at Buffalo says there are currently nine students who are participating in its study abroad programs in areas that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control issued Level 2 or Level 3 travel notices for. Eight students are in the study abroad program in Italy, and one student is in a study abroad program in South Korea.

UB and the State University of New York (SUNY) is also cancelling all campus sponsored travel to impacted countries for the remainder of the semester.

“The health and safety of our students is of paramount importance to the university, whether they’re pursuing their education at our home campus or anywhere in the world,” said UB Provost A. Scott Weber. “The university will take all steps necessary to ensure our students have the opportunity to complete their studies in accordance with the CDC’s guidelines.”

RELATED: Governor confirms 6 coronavirus cases in NYS, but none in WNY

RELATED: SUNY Buff State taking precautions to monitor coronavirus

RELATED: Canisius College limits international travel amid coronavirus concerns