BUFFALO, N.Y. — Colleges and universities across the country are changing the way classes are being held in result of the spread of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus. 2 On Your Side reached out to 15 local colleges to see what they are doing to protect their campuses.

Most of the schools told us they are closely monitoring the situation, while adding that they have plans in place to teach classes online if necessary. The University at Buffalo says it is developing a series of contingencies and guidelines for how students could complete courses through online instruction, independent study or through other approaches.

Some schools are assessing the situation and waiting for additional guidance from the State University of New York.

On the other hand, D'Youville is shifting all undergraduate and graduate classes to digital platforms starting March 18. D'Youville says their campus will remain open and fully operational during this time with laboratory and simulation-based instruction continuing on campus as usual. D’Youville President Lorrie Clemo also says the library, residence halls, dining centers and student services will maintain their regular hours.

“These are extraordinary times," Clemo said. "Out of an abundance of caution and in consideration of the World Health Organization’s emphasis on maintaining social distance as a basic preventative measure against COVID-19, we will migrate lectures and classroom-based learning to digital platforms beginning on Wednesday, March 18."

“With more than 4,000 deaths reported worldwide since January, and the rapid increase in the number of cases in New York State, it makes sense to reduce the opportunities for exposure,” said Jeremiah Davie, PhD, associate professor of biology and president of the Faculty Senate at D’Youville. “This action will allow support staff to concentrate sanitation efforts toward laboratories and heavily trafficked areas, which was a major directive of the COVID-19 Task Force convened by President Clemo last month. At this time, we are continuing laboratory and simulation-based instruction due to their smaller size and learning objectives.”

D'Youville has plans to reevaluate the status of their digital classes on March 30.

