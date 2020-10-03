BUFFALO, N.Y. — SUNY Buffalo State announced Monday that the college will not be used as a precautionary quarantine site for study abroad students returning from areas highly affected by COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.

The State University of New York was looking at Buffalo State as a possible location to house SUNY and CUNY students returning from study abroad programs in Italy, Japan, or South Korea.

Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner said in a statement over the weekend that campuses in Stony Brook and Brockport were also under consideration for precautionary quarantine sites.

Conway-Turner issued a statement on Monday that said, in part, "To be clear, as of Monday, March 9, there were no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Erie County or among any members of the Buffalo State community; however, planning and preparations continue in earnest should our campus become directly affected by the coronavirus."

Conway-Turner also added that guidance regarding summer international travel and summer study abroad trips will be forthcoming.

